OGDENSBURG — Michael B. Middlemiss, 31, of Madrid, was charged by Ogdensburg police Monday with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Mr. Middlemiss was additionally charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday for allegedly possessing methamphetamine. He was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, on that charge and held without bail.
Jessica R. Stone, 34, of Massena, was charged by state police early Sunday morning with first-offense driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of at least 0.08%.
The charge stems from a property damage crash at about 3:04 a.m. in Madrid.
Dale E. Hazelton, 50, of Norfolk, was charged by state police Saturday with third-degree assault following an investigation into a domestic incident reported Aug. 24, 2018.
Daniel J. Girard, 47, of Massena, was charged by state police Saturday with second-degree aggravated harassment.
The charge stems from a domestic incident reported at about 8:11 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.