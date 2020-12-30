OGDENSBURG — Raymond Jock, 30, of Ogdensburg, was arrested by city police Tuesday on an Ogdensburg City Court bench warrant for failing to appear in court on a criminal contempt charge.
Police additionally charged Mr. Jock Tuesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument.
Amanda M. Young, 33, of Canton, was charged by state police Tuesday with operating a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs.
The charge stems from a personal injury crash on Dec. 10, in Potsdam.
Rebecca A. Milone, 54, of Harrisville, was charged by state police Monday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.08%.
The charges stem from a traffic stop at about 9.03 p.m. in the town of Fowler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.