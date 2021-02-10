OSWEGATCHIE — Sheldon W. Gilbert, no age listed, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Sunday with criminal obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor, following an investigation into a domestic incident in Oswegatchie.
Police allege Mr. Gilbert grabbed the victim by the neck with both hands and squeezed their neck during the course of a physical altercation.
He was arraigned virtually and released under probation supervision. A no contact order of protection was issued in favor of the victim.
Jason J. McCarthy, 36, of Russell, was charged by state police Tuesday with operating a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs.
Todd E. Fuentes, 51, of Edwards, was charged by state police Tuesday with driving while intoxicated and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in Clifton.
