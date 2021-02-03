POTSDAM — Cody J. Gladle, 25, of Gouverneur, was charged by state police Sunday with petit larceny and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance following a report of shoplifting in Potsdam.
He was additionally charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property stemming from a Jan. 1 report of stolen property.
Tristan S. Remkus, 20, of Sag Harbor, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Saturday with second-degree criminal possession of marijuana following a traffic stop on Market Street in Potsdam.
Police allege Mr. Remkus was in possession of more than 4 pounds of marijuana.
Katelin K Thayer, 29, and Justin H. Whitmarsh, 30, both of Edwards, were arrested by state police Sunday on charges related to a Dec. 23 shoplifting complaint in Potsdam.
Ms. Thayer was charged with sixth-degree conspiracy. Mr. Whitmarsh was charged with petit larceny.
Danny S. Terrance, 50, of Ogdensburg, was charged by Ogdensburg police Sunday with two counts of petit larceny. He was arrested on two city court arrest warrants.
Jerry Gonyea, 31, of Malone, was charged by Malone Village Police with aggravated unlicensed operation.
