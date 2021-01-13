CLIFTON — Michael J. Butterfield, 40, of Gouverneur, was charged by state police early Sunday morning with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and felony fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance for allegedly possessing methamphetamine in Clifton.
Alvin L. Deon, 62, of Brasher Falls, was charged by state police Friday with operating a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs in Hopkinton.
Sarah L. Stevens, 30, of Raymondville, was charged by state police Saturday with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in Ogdensburg.
Ethan C. Burwell, 21, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Saturday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and suspended registration in Oswegatchie.
Lynsey N. Parody, 30, of Ogdensburg, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Sunday with second-degree criminal contempt. Police allege Ms. Parody contacted a protected party on an order of protection.
