EDWARDS — Nelson A. Holmes, 22, and Krista Bickford, 30, both of Norfolk, were arrested by state police Tuesday following a report of a domestic incident.
Mr. Holmes was charged with second-degree burglary, and Ms. Bickford was charged with second-degree criminal trespass.
Police allege the pair forced entry into a home in Edwards, assaulted one person and removed a child. The child was safely located.
Jesse J. Johnson, 38, of Boylston, was charged by state police Tuesday with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and using a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
Mason D. Stone, 20, of Winthrop, was charged by state police Wednesday with driving while intoxicated and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
An unidentified 15-year-old male, of Massena, was charged Monday with forcible touching and fifth-degree criminal sale of marijuana related to a Sept. 11 report of a sexual offense. A Sept. 22 report of sexual offense also resulted in the Monday arrest of an unidentified 15-year-old male on a forcible touching charge.
Zachary J. Mullaly, 31, of Ogdensburg, was arrested by city police Tuesday on a warrant for petit larceny.
