MASSENA — Justin M. French, 32, of Winthrop, was charged by state police this week with petit larceny, second-degree criminal contempt, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and falsely reporting an incident, all misdemeanors, and giving a false sworn statement, a felony. The charges stem from an Aug. 6 burglary report.
An unidentified 18-year-old male, of Gouverneur, was charged by state police Tuesday with second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree aggravated harassment following a report of a domestic incident.
Michael J. Brown, 40, of Massena, was charged by state police Tuesday with two counts of petit larceny related to two separate complaints — one on Feb. 23, and one on Nov. 29 — made last year in Massena.
