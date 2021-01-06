POTSDAM — Branden L. Ashley, 27, of Potsdam, was charged by Potsdam police Monday with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of at least 0.08%, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, reckless driving and speeding.
The charges stem from a traffic stop on Lawrence Avenue in the village. Police allege Mr. Ashley was driving a red four-door sedan at a high rate of speed on a suspended license and while under the influence of alcohol.
James P. Wolf, 25, of Norwood, was charged by state police early Wednesday morning with third-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
The charges stem from a domestic incident reported at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in Parishville.
Robert Merck, 52, of Ogdensburg, was charged by Ogdensburg police Monday with third-degree criminal trespassing following a trespassing complaint near Maple City Trail.
Douglas Foster, 64, of Ogdensburg, was charged by Ogdensburg police Monday with second-degree harassment. He was arrested on a warrant issued after a previous domestic incident in the city.
Anthony N. Hawkins, 23, of Ogdensburg, was charged by Ogdensburg police Tuesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree obstruction of governmental property, resisting arrest and vehicle and traffic law violations. The charges stem from a traffic stop on Morris Street.
Nicole L. Cook, 43, of Colton, was charged by state police Monday with petit larceny and felony first-degree possession of a forged instrument. The charges stem from a fraud incident reported Dec. 26.
