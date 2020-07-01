Jack C. Daniels, 33, DeKalb Junction, was charged by state police Tuesday, with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.08 percent and aggravated DWI with a child in the vehicle, following a traffic stop on Route 11 in DeKalb.
William G. McGregor, 57, Massena, was charged by state police Tuesday, with operating a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs, following a traffic stop on Route 37 in Massena.
