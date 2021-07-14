GOUVERNEUR — Michael D. Wells, 35, of Watertown, was charged by state police Tuesday afternoon with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of at least 0.08% and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, all misdemeanors.
The charges stem from a one-car crash on Route 11 near Dodds Road in the town of Gouverneur. Police said Mr. Wells was driving a 2008 Dodge Avenger southwest on Route 11 when the vehicle went off the road along the northeast shoulder and struck a guard rail. No injuries were reported. Police allege he was intoxicated and in possession of an unspecific controlled substance at the time of the crash.
Mr. Wells’ BAC was determined to be 0.09%, according to police. He was released on appearance tickets for Gouverneur Town Court.
Matthew P. Adams, 37, of Star Lake, was charged by state police Tuesday with criminal mischief with intent to damage property in connection to a report of a Monday domestic incident in the town of Clifton.
