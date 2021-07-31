MASSENA — Holly L. Snyder, 39, of Massena, was arrested by state police Tuesday on a bench warrant from Massena Village Court and on additional charges following a traffic stop police say they initiated for speeding on Route 37 in the town of Massena.
Police allege Ms. Snyder was in possession of buprenorphine and Adderall pills, digital scales and an unspecified quantity of cocaine. She was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, both felonies, and two counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
She was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, on the warrant.
Schuyler G. Mitchell, 23, of Massena, and David G. Clark, 49, of Gouverneur, were each charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday with fifth-degree conspiracy, a misdemeanor, following an investigation into an alleged drug offense at the county jail on July 12.
Police allege the pair attempted to have dangerous contraband brought into the facility while they were incarcerated. Mr. Mitchell remains held on several robbery, burglary and conspiracy charges. Mr. Clark remains held on a felony criminal possession of a controlled substance charge.
Debra J. McGregor, 58, of Brasher Falls, was charged by state police Tuesday in the town of Massena with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Stanley D. Stewart, 28, of Fine, was charged by state police early Wednesday morning in the town of Fowler with driving while ability impaired by drugs, a felony for having a previous conviction in the last 10 years, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle involving alcohol, also a felony, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
