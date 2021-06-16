HAMMOND — An unidentified 17-year-old, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Tuesday with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, and criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, following an investigation into a report of a stolen vehicle.
Police said a property owner at a camp on Split Rock Road in Hammond reported burn out marks on his camp driveway on June 10. Police determined the vehicle that caused the burn out damage was stolen and was damaged itself. The vehicle was located abandoned in a nearby field, according to police.
The teen was released on appearance tickets.
Thomas J. Robarge, 83, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Tuesday with operating a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor, in Lisbon.
Katie K. Kanitz, 35, of Massena, was charged by Ogdensburg police Tuesday with fourth-degree stalking and making a false written statement, both misdemeanors, on City Court arrest warrants.
