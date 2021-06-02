Police Blotter

OGDENSBURG — Richard A. Fields II, 37, of Massena, was arrested by Ogdensburg police Tuesday on a warrant for a second-degree aggravated harassment charge out of Massena.

Edward S. Trainor, 63, of Potsdam, was charged by Potsdam police Tuesday with third-degree assault following a report of an incident at a business on Market Street.

Raquel E. Crowe, 42, of Colton, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies May 27 with driving while intoxicated and a traffic infraction following a personal injury motor vehicle crash on County Route 59 in Potsdam.

Brittany L. Delormier, 29, of St. Regis, Quebec, was charged by state police Tuesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in Massena.

