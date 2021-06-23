Father accused of having son go get gun from car during student fight on school grounds

OGDENSBURG — Dale Lamay Jr., 52, of Ogdensburg, was charged by city police Tuesday with endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation, on two arrest warrants.

He was released and issued a no harassment order of protection.

Mitchell B. Carrington, 32, of Gouverneur, was charged by state police Tuesday with three counts of second-degree assault, a felony.

The charges stem from an investigation into an alleged assault from April 28.

Andrew M. Petrie, 20, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Tuesday with operating a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors, in Ogdensburg.

