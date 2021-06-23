OGDENSBURG — Dale Lamay Jr., 52, of Ogdensburg, was charged by city police Tuesday with endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation, on two arrest warrants.
He was released and issued a no harassment order of protection.
Mitchell B. Carrington, 32, of Gouverneur, was charged by state police Tuesday with three counts of second-degree assault, a felony.
The charges stem from an investigation into an alleged assault from April 28.
Andrew M. Petrie, 20, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Tuesday with operating a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors, in Ogdensburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.