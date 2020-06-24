Jeffrey D. Bresett, 45, of Ogdensburg, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Monday, with second-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and reckless driving following a traffic incident on Route 68 in Canton. Police allege Bresett ingested a compressed gas inhalant that “compromised his driving ability and consciousness.” Bresett reportedly drove his vehicle off the roadway into guide rails.
Carl E. Slater, 36, of Potsdam, was charged by state police Monday, with fourth-degree criminal mischief on 30 Buck St. in Canton.
