CANTON — Sierra M. Campbell, 25, of Rensselaer Falls, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday with driving while ability impaired by drugs, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, all misdemeanors, and several vehicle and traffic violations following a traffic stop on Johnson Road in the town of Canton.
Police allege Ms. Campbell was in possession of methamphetamine, operating her vehicle while under the influence of unspecified drugs and driving with a suspended license.
She was released on appearance tickets for Canton Town Court.
Phillip Murtha, 31, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Tuesday with first-degree possession of dangerous prison contraband, a felony, in connection with a March 25 incident.
Kayla L. Burkum, 33, of Potsdam, was charged by state police Tuesday with petit larceny in connection with a June 24 larceny report in Potsdam.
Emily E. Trombley, 21, of Potsdam, was charged by state police Tuesday with petit larceny following a shoplifting complaint in Potsdam.
Jennifer L. Porter, 52, of Texas, was charged by state police Tuesday with felony criminal possession of a firearm in the town of Oswegatchie.
Ian T. Martin, 24, of Rensselaer Falls, and Cody J. Gladle, 25, of Lisbon, were each charged by state police early Wednesday morning with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in Rensselaer Falls.
Corey G. Young, 36, and Rachel A. Gordon, 33, both of Morristown, were charged by state police June 24 following a traffic stop in the town of Oswegatchie.
Mr. Young was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and Ms. Gordon was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle with previous suspensions.
Brian R. Sprowl, 48, of Martinsburg, was charged by state police Tuesday with unlawful sale of fireworks, a misdemeanor, in the town of Norfolk.
