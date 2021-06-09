RUSSELL — David R. Williams, 43, of Mannsville, was charged by state police Tuesday with second-degree criminal contempt for allegedly violating a court order of protection and unlawful public intimate image, both related to a sex offense complaint from May 29 in the town of Russell.
Richard K. Reese, 32, of DeKalb Junction, and Francis R. Baker, 47, of Hammond, were each charged by state police Tuesday with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Police allege the pair was in possession of at least 10 grams of a stimulant in the town of Oswegatchie. Both men are being held at St. Lawrence County jail in Canton without bail.
Philip Wagner, 39, of Nicholville, was charged by Potsdam police Tuesday with leaving the scene of a property damage crash, disorderly conduct and traffic infractions.
The charges stem from an investigation into a Sunday property damage crash on May Road.
Jeffrey Hinkle, 33, of Lisbon, was charged by Potsdam police Tuesday with driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI and traffic infractions.
The charges stem from a traffic stop on Market Street. Police allege Mr. Hinkle passed through two steady red lights and failed to keep right on Market.
Melinda S. Geddes, 35, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Tuesday with petit larceny.
