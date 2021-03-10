CANTON — State police on Tuesday made three drug-related arrests following a traffic stop on County Route 14 in Canton.
The driver, Logan M. Johns, 24, of Hermon, was charged with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Victoria L. Baker, 37, of Rensselaer Falls, and Troy D. Burns, 33, of LaFargeville, were each charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Ms. Baker was charged with an additional count of possession.
Police allege the three occupants of the vehicle were in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. All three were released on appearance tickets.
Patrick J. Parmeter, no age provided, of Lisbon, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday with public lewdness and disorderly conduct related to a Monday complaint on County Route 10 in Lisbon.
Police allege Mr. Parmeter pulled down his pants and made obscene gestures in a public place. He was issued appearance tickets for Lisbon Town Court.
Brooke A. Parmeter, 30, of Lisbon, was charged by sheriff’s deputies March 4 with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of at least 0.08% and a traffic ticket following an investigation into a one-car crash on County Route 27 in Lisbon.
Police said Ms. Parmeter’s BAC was determined to be 0.15% through a breath sample. She was issued appearance tickets for Lisbon Town Court.
Janelle M. Roberts, 28, of Richville, was charged by state police Tuesday in Canton with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.