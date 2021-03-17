FOWLER — Jeffrey A. Kuhn, 29, of Gouverneur, was charged by state police Tuesday with first-degree criminal contempt for allegedly having physical contact with a protected party and aggravated family offense.
He was held on the charges, both felonies, which stem from a domestic incident.
Michael T. Geraci, 36, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Tuesday with fourth-degree criminal mischief for allegedly preventing an emergency call and criminal obstruction of breathing, both misdemeanors.
The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. He was released on his own recognizance.
