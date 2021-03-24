WADDINGTON — Joshua S. Burleigh, 31, of Waddington, was charged by state police early Wednesday morning with criminal obstruction of breathing following a report of a domestic incident Tuesday night.
Lee M. Otto, 25, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Tuesday with second-degree harassment, threat by phone, a misdemeanor. The charge stems from a March 13 harassment complaint in Edwards.
An unidentified 13-year-old girl, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Monday with third-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury, a misdemeanor. The charge stems from a March 3 disorderly conduct complaint in Morristown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.