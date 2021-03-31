CANTON — Tuff R. Sturtevant, 22, of DeKalb Junction, was charged by state police Tuesday with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, felony aggravated DWI, and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and reckless driving, both misdemeanors, in Canton.
Billie-Jo L. Knapton, 20, of Canton, was charged by state police Tuesday with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, in Oswegatchie.
Andrew R. Helmer, 24, of Cornwall, Ontario, was charged by state police Tuesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in Massena.
Jeffery R. Clark, 29, of Rouses Point, was charged by state police early Wednesday morning with DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of at least 0.08% in Norfolk.
Derrick J. Bush, 39, of Ogdensburg, was charged by city police Tuesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and traffic tickets following a traffic stop on Mansion Avenue.
Kimberly A. McCarthy, 60, of Ogdensburg, was charged by city police Tuesday with second-degree assault, a felony.
