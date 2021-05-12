GOUVERNEUR — Michael S. Lennox, 45, of Gouverneur, was charged by state police Tuesday with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
The charges stem from a Feb. 26 incident, and the sex abuse counts are alleged to have involved a child younger than 11 years old.
Jeremy M. Zamyslowski, 35, of Ogdensburg, was charged by Ogdensburg police Tuesday with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle following a traffic stop.
He was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail in Canton.
Jarrod A. Oshier, 23, of Norfolk, was charged by Ogdensburg police Tuesday with second-degree criminal trespass and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
He was arrested on two separate City Court warrants, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.