GOUVERNEUR — Ian T. Martin, of Rensselaer Falls, was charged by state police Tuesday with second-degree burglary, a felony, criminal mischief and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both misdemeanors, in connection with a domestic incident.
Allison L. Witherhead, 24, of Canton, was charged by state police Tuesday with three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Zachary T. Dailey, 29, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police early Wednesday morning with driving while intoxicated, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs, all misdemeanors, following a property damage crash in Ogdensburg.
Matthew P. Dailey, 48, of Massena, was charged by state police Tuesday with DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.08%.
Sheldon W. Gilbert, 30, of Ogdensburg, was arrested by Ogdensburg police Tuesday on a parole warrant and additionally charged with third-degree criminal mischief and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, on the parole warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.