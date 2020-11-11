Richard P. Jones, 53, of Massena, was charged by Potsdam police Sunday with first-offense driving while intoxicated, unlawful possession of marijuana and several traffic tickets. Police say they conducted a traffic stop after Jones was observed driving without a seat belt at about 10:30 p.m. on Market Street.
Tiarose G. Stephenson, 26, of Norfolk, was charged by Potsdam police Sunday with second-degree harassment.
Police say they received a report of a “disorderly female” at about 8 p.m. at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Tyler K. Thomas, 30, of Lowville, was charged by state police Monday with two counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument in connection with a forgery report received Sept. 28. He was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, without bail.
