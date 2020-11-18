LAWRENCE — Leisa S. Ward, 55, of Lawrence, was charged by state police Monday with felony driving while intoxicated and third-degree unlawfully fleeing an officer following a two-county vehicle pursuit.
Police allege Ms. Ward’s vehicle was traveling 65 mph in a 35-mph zone, heading west at about 5 p.m. on Route 11 in Moira, Franklin County.
After police attempted to initiate a traffic stop and Ms. Ward did not stop, a pursuit began, continuing west on Route 11, turning onto County Route 54 in St. Lawrence County and onto Ferris Road. Police say the pursuit ended in a driveway on Ferris Road, town of Lawrence.
Ms. Ward did not consent to a test to determine her blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, and police say she was found to be in possession of a non-driver ID card only, with a revoked status for a 2014 DWI conviction.
She was additionally charged in Franklin County by Malone village police with fleeing an officer and reckless driving.
Jordan K. Diabo, 31, of LaFargeville, was charged by state police Sunday with operating a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs.
The charge stems from a traffic stop at about 12:52 p.m. in Morristown.
