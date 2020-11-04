CANTON — Lawrence P. Leashomb, 38, of Winthrop, was arrested for the second time this week in connection to a reported domestic incident.
State police charged Mr. Leashomb on Tuesday with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree aggravated harassment for allegedly making a threat over the phone. He was also charged with first-degree criminal contempt, among other charges, Sunday in connection with a domestic incident.
He was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, early Wednesday morning.
Lawrice Tanner, 22, of Potsdam, was charged by Potsdam police Sunday with driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. Mr. Tanner was additionally cited for speeding and failure to keep right.
Police said they responded to a two-car crash on Raymond Street shortly after 11 p.m. and determined Mr. Tanner was driving while intoxicated. A blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, was not reported.
Joshua J. Love, 29, and Brooke E. Oakes, 22, both of Massena, were each charged by state police Tuesday with endangering the welfare of a child. Ms. Oakes was additionally charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
