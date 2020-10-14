GOUVERNEUR — Haley J. Jeffries, 29, of Russell, was charged by state police Tuesday with first-offense driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI per se following a traffic stop at about 10:08 p.m. She was released to a third party.
Curtis W. Adams, 32, of Oswegatchie, was charged by state police Tuesday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs following a traffic stop at about 8 a.m. in the town of Fine.
Craig M. Jesmer, 47, of Dickinson Center, was charged by state police Tuesday with second-degree criminal impersonation and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. The charges stem from a fraud investigation in the town of Lawrence.
