CANTON — John-Charles M. Anson, 29, of Richville, was charged by state police Tuesday with five counts of petit larceny and five counts of third-degree identity theft, both misdemeanors. The charges stem from a larceny reported Sept. 7.
Courtney E. Lashomb, 30, of Massena, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. The charge stems from a traffic stop on County Route 14 in Canton.
