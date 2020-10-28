POTSDAM — St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested four Potsdam residents on charges related to an alleged assault reported Oct. 16.
Destiny R. Brewer, 21, Olivia S. Ingram, 18, Russell J. Putnam, 19, and Liam J. Hourihan, 19, were each charged with third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, following an investigation into the alleged assault in the town of Stockholm. Ms. Brewer was additionally charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor.
Erin J. White, 34, of Madrid, was charged by state police Monday with one count of petit larceny in connection to an incident reported at about 11:23 a.m.
