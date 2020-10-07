LAWRENCE — Javin W. Watson, 38, of Wolcott, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday with second-degree criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest following an investigation into a vehicle fire on Water Street in Lawrence.
Orders of protection were issued in favor of the victims.
State Department of Environmental Conservation forest rangers responded to a 911 report of an injured hiker on the Cranberry Lake 50 trail Saturday in Clifton.
A 62-year-old hiker from Connecticut reportedly injured his back and could not walk. Forest rangers and Cranberry Lake and Star Lake fire personnel ferried the hiker to shore to be taken to a local hospital.
Danielle J. LaFrance, 36, of Cranberry Lake, was charged by state police Tuesday with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property for allegedly possessing a stolen credit card. The charge stems from a report received Sept. 7.
Ms. LaFrance was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton.
Stephen F. Grigg, 24, of Massena, was charged by state police Tuesday with fist-offense driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.08%.
The charges stem from a traffic stop at about 9:34 p.m. on Route 420 in Norfolk. Grigg’s BAC was determined to be 0.20%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.