CANTON — Jeffrey S. Jessmer, 32, of Massena, was charged by state police Monday with first-offense driving while intoxicated following a personal injury crash at about 7;07 p.m. in Potsdam.
Sierra M. Campbell, 25, of Potsdam, was charged by state police Tuesday with first-offense DWI and aggravated DWI following a traffic stop at about 1:11 p.m. in Canton.
Shani L. Holcomb, 29, of Bangor, was charged by state police Monday with petit larceny.
Barbie J. Ford, 38, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Monday with second-degree criminal trespassing.
