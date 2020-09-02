CANTON — Michael J. Brock, 33, of Potsdam, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday with endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment following a report of a domestic incident.
Police allege Mr. Brock was involved in a physical altercation with a woman, pulling her by the hair to the ground, while in the presence of a child. Stay-away orders of protection were issued in favor of the victims.
Scott M. Ramsay, 28, of Potsdam, was charged by state police Tuesday with second-degree menacing with a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon with a previous conviction and acting in a manner injurious to a child. The charges stem from a domestic incident reported at about 10:03 a.m.
Erich J. Mattice, 49, of Canton, was charged by state police Monday with forcible touching in connection to an incident in Massena reported Aug. 19.
An unidentified 18-year-old, of Gouverneur, was charged by state police Tuesday with fourth-degree stalking and second-degree aggravated harassment. Police allege the defendant sent threatening text messages and voice mails to a victim, and used multiple social media platforms to contact and harass the victim.
