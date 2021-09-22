Bryant S. Robinson, 31, of Brier Hill, was charged by state police Tuesday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI, both misdemeanors, in the town of Morristown.
Matthew J. Jacobs, 32, of Hogansburg, was charged by state police Tuesday with second-degree burglary of a dwelling and third-degree grand larceny, both felonies, in the village of Massena. The charges stem from a July 19 larceny report.
