CANTON — Joshua D. Lechner, 34, of Potsdam, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday with second-degree criminal contempt following an investigation into a domestic incident reported Sept. 17.
Police allege Mr. Lechner violated an order of protection by having contact with a protected party. He was released under probation supervision.
Natasha M. Petrie, 30, of Rensselaer Falls, was charged by state police Tuesday with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property in connection with a larceny reported Sept. 3. Police allege Ms. Petrie was in possession of a stolen credit card.
Jennifer L. Tabolt, 39, of Castorland, was charged by state police Tuesday with second-degree aggravated harassment in connection to an incident reported Sept. 4 in Ogdensburg.
