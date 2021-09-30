POTSDAM — James J. Besaw, 20, of Potsdam, was charged by state police Tuesday with second-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Sept. 24.
Quinton J. Lancto, 31, of Gouverneur, and Kimberly A. LaRock, 32, of Canton, were each charged by state police Tuesday with second-degree burglary and third-degree grand larceny, both felonies. The charges stem from a Monday trespassing complaint in the town of DeKalb.
Kevin W. Weems, 61, of Canton, was charged by state police Tuesday with felony criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and circumventing an ignition interlock device, both misdemeanors.
