ROSSIE — Mariana J. Villalobos, 18, of Watertown, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday with third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child after investigating a report of an assault that allegedly occurred July 25 in the town of Rossie at a party on Chisholm Road.
Ms. Villalobos was arraigned in Rossie Town Court and released on her own recognizance. A stay-away order of protection was issued in favor of the victim.
Nicolas A. Lecuyer, 30, of Massena, was charged by state police Tuesday with aggravated driving while intoxicated after he hit a sign on Highway 37 in the village.
At about 10 p.m., Mr. Lecuyer was stopped while driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado after a trooper witnessed the vehicle strike a sign on Parker Avenue, causing damage to the sign and the truck’s sideview mirror. The vehicle proceeded to keep driving, leaving the scene of the accident.
Mr. Lecuyer’s blood alcohol content, of BAC, was determined to be 0.21%.
He was released with tickets returnable to the Village of Massena Court.
Lance A. Jensen, 37, of Lawrence, was charged by state police on Monday with second-degree assault, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a child after a domestic dispute in the town of Lawrence on Sunday.
According to state police, on Sunday at about 9:04 p.m., troopers responded to a residence in the town of Lawrence for a report of a domestic dispute. Troopers conducted an investigation, which revealed Mr. Jensen struck a female victim repeatedly in the head and face with his hands and a blunt wooden object, then threw her to the ground and kicked her. He also refused to allow the victim to leave the residence. This all occurred in the presence of a 5-year-old child.
The victim was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital and later to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, for a brain injury.
Following the issuance of an arrest warrant issued by the Lawrence Town Court, Mr. Jensen was arrested on Monday.
He was arraigned in the Lawrence Town Court where he was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, in lieu of $7,500 cash bail, or $15,000 cash bond.
