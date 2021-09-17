Motorcyclist faces charges after colliding with deer

Dreamstime/TNS

 Dreamstime

Police blotter

Karl Parris, 31, was arrested by Ogdensburg police on Tuesday for misdemeanor assault.

Jade M. Boyer, 35, was arrested by Ogdensburg police on Thursday for second-degree assault, a felony.

Aaron S. Trotter, 28, was arrested by Ogdensburg police on Thursday for third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal mischief, felonies, and obstruction of governmental administration, a misdemeanor.

Kerry Decarlo, 22, was charged by state police on Thursday with petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.