Police blotter
Karl Parris, 31, was arrested by Ogdensburg police on Tuesday for misdemeanor assault.
Jade M. Boyer, 35, was arrested by Ogdensburg police on Thursday for second-degree assault, a felony.
Aaron S. Trotter, 28, was arrested by Ogdensburg police on Thursday for third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal mischief, felonies, and obstruction of governmental administration, a misdemeanor.
Kerry Decarlo, 22, was charged by state police on Thursday with petit larceny, a misdemeanor.
