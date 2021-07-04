MASSENA — Jarrett Edwards, 34, of Hogansburg, was charged by state police Wednesday with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs in the town of Massena.
Jeffrey A. Guyette, 26, of Massena, was charged by state police Wednesday with misdemeanor DWI in Waddington.
Ashley E. Ledwith, 28, of Ogdensburg, was charged by Ogdensburg police Wednesday with endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor. She was arrested at the city police station on Park Street following an investigation and released on an appearance ticket for City Court.
Alex W. Guyette, 32, of Russell, was charged by Gouverneur police June 12 with third-degree assault and third-degree menacing, both misdemeanors, following a report of a domestic incident.
Police allege Mr. Guyette threatened to harm one person and caused physical injury to another. He was released on appearance tickets for Gouverneur Town Court.
Gregory R. Fifield, 34, of Gouverneur, was charged by Gouverneur police June 17 with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a felony, for having at least 10 previous license suspensions. He was additionally charged with unlawful feeling a police officer in a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, fourth-degree criminal mischief, all misdemeanors, and failure to stop at a stop sign, a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation.
Police allege Mr. Fifield was driving on Rock Island Street with a revoked New York driver’s license and 17 previous suspensions. He is further alleged to have driven away from police after an attempted traffic stop and failed to stop at the intersection of North Gordon and Rowley streets.
Angel L. Curcio, 47, of Gouverneur, was arrested in connection with Mr. Fifield’s alleged offenses. She was charged by village police with facilitating first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a felony. Police allege Ms. Curcio allowed Mr. Fifield to drive her Jeep Compass on Rock Island Street.
Gino Montanaro Jr., 36, of Canton, was charged by Gouverneur police June 23 with second-degree burglary, a felony, third-degree menacing and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, misdemeanors.
Police allege Mr. Montanaro unlawfully entered a residence on Sleepy Hollow Road and attempted to strike a person inside. Two children were inside the residence at the time, according to police. He was issued appearance tickets for Gouverneur Town Court.
