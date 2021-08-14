Gloria I. LaRock, 45, of South Colton, was charged by state police Thursday with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI in Colton.
Christy L. Demers, 54, of Winthrop, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies early Friday morning with DWI following a traffic stop on County Route 47 in the town of Stockholm.
Ms. Demers’ blood alcohol concentration was determined to be 0.10%, according to police.
Chadrick S. Kinyoun, 38, of Winthrop, was charged by sheriff’s deputies early Friday with DWI following a traffic stop on County Route 47 in the town of Stockholm. Mr. Kinyoun’s BAC was determined to be 0.16%, according to police.
David A. Hazelton, 46, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Thursday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both misdemeanors, in the town of Oswegatchie.
James J. Rafferty, 42, of Canton, was charged by state police Thursday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in the town of Canton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.