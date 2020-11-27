POTSDAM — Sierra Campbell, 25, of Potsdam, was charged by Potsdam police Monday with driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI with a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.18% and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
She was additionally cited for improper plates, unregistered motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without insurance. The charges stem from a one-car crash on Maple Street at about 11:38 p.m.
Robert F. Horton, 22, of Gouverneur, was charged by state police Tuesday with second-degree criminal contempt for allegedly violating a court order of protection.
