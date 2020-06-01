Jasmine Rivera, 27, of New Jersey, was charged by Gouverneur police May 9 on an arrest warrant out of Middlesex County, N.J., on charges of third-degree money laundering and second-degree conspiracy. Police apprehended Ms. Rivera after conducting a traffic stop for a speeding violation. She was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail to await extradition.
Roscoe A. Gaudette, 46, of Vermont, was charged Monday by state police with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon charge following a traffic stop on Route 37 in Oswegatchie. Police allege Mr. Gaudette was in possession of a loaded semi-automatic pistol. He was released under probation supervision.
William G. Reddick, 56, of Gouverneur, was charged Sunday by state police with second-degree reckless endangerment after police responded to reports of gunshots at a residence in Gouverneur. Police allege Mr. Reddick had been shooting a .22-caliber rifle from his porch and one of the rounds struck a neighboring residence.
Alex M. Hansin, 25, of Potsdam, was charged Saturday by the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office with second-degree assault following an investigation into an alleged fight at a May 17 party in Potsdam. Police allege Mr. Hansin hit another person in the head with a beer bottle. A stay-away order of protection was issued in favor of the victim.
John R. Rose, 34, of Hammond, was charged by Gouverneur police May 1, on charges of first-degree criminal contempt and third-degree criminal mischief after allegedly violating a no-contact order of protection issued by St. Lawrence County Family Court. Police allege Mr. Rose violated the order by contacting the protected party by telephone and at their residence. Police further allege Mr. Rose punctured all the tires on a second victim’s vehicle, causing more than $250 worth of damage. The defendant was released under probation supervision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.