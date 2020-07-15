Erik J. Larsen, 37, of Gouverneur, was charged by state police Wednesday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of more than 0.08%. Mr. Larsen was charged following a traffic stop on Johnstown Street in Gouverneur.
