Fire damages Madrid’s Blue House restaurant

The Blue House restaurant in Madrid was heavily damaged by fire Friday morning. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MADRID — A Madrid restaurant suffered extensive damage in an early Friday morning fire.

The Blue House building is also the home of Madrid natives Alicia and Josh Taillon, the restaurant’s owners.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.