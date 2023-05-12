MADRID — A Madrid restaurant suffered extensive damage in an early Friday morning fire.
The Blue House building is also the home of Madrid natives Alicia and Josh Taillon, the restaurant’s owners.
“Some of you might have heard that we had a fire early this morning at our House. Physically we are all fine. And that’s what matters most. Mentally and emotionally? We’re reeling. We don’t have any details as of yet and will keep everyone posted as we learn more. Thank you all SO much for loving us,” they wrote in a Facebook post.
They also thanked the Madrid Volunteer Fire Department for their quick response which contained the fire so it did not spread to the rest of the block. Community members were at the building Friday morning to offer comfort and condolences.
“There are no words to describe how we feel for the folks at The Blue House. We are sending all our love and strength,” Nature’s Storehouse wrote on its Facebook page.
The Blue House opened in January of 2021 at 3736 County Route 14, Madrid, with take-out only, and opened its doors for dining in July 2021. On Friday morning, the Madrid Volunteer Fire Department was toned out to the location for a structure fire.
Chief Jacob Roome said the department was toned out at 4:48 a.m. after they had responded to an alarm activation at about 4:30 a.m. That allowed them to get to the fire quickly. Nobody was inside the building at the time.
“The members that I talked to that were the first on the scene said the flames were coming out of the front window and the side window and was going up the front eaves. But, it was knocked down quickly because of the response that was done. We were very fortunate about the timing of it,” he said.
That response kept the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.
“All the buildings are attached right there. So, it was a very quick save,” Chief Roome said.
Mutual aid was provided by the Canton, Waddington and West Potsdam fire departments.
“I had Canton come in with a ladder and had Waddington and West Potsdam come in with interior personnel,” he said.
Firefighters remained on the scene until about 8:30 a.m.
He said the cause of the fire was still under investigation by county officials Friday morning.
A GoFundMe page seeking $65,000 in donations for the Blue House has been set up at http://wdt.me/Lft5TQ.
“Hi! I am Chris Lawrence and I frequent the Blue House with a love for great food and atmosphere. So during the many times I have sat to dine with my family; I became friends with the owner and the staff. So it goes beyond the amazing experiences of food and service and to see something so devastating happen because of fire damage shouldn’t be a setback that has to be bounced back from them alone, especially in a time of frustration. So I’m hoping that the community like myself can help these fine folks rebuild what was once a diamond in the rough!” the GoFundMe page reads.
