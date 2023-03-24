Board of Assessment Review members sought

Canton Municipal Building

 Tom Graser

CANTON — The Town of Canton is in search of people interested in serving on the Board of Assessment Review.

Members of the BAR constitute local public officers, and are required to be at least 18 years old, should have knowledge of Canton property values, be a citizen of the United States and resident of the assessing unit which the board serves.

