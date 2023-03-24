Board of Assessment Review members sought

CANTON — The Town of Canton is in search of people interested in serving on the Board of Assessment Review.
Members of the BAR constitute local public officers, and are required to be at least 18 years old, should have knowledge of Canton property values, be a citizen of the United States and resident of the assessing unit which the board serves.
Each member is required to take and file an oath of office. Members are appointed for five year terms, must attend training as required and paid $50 per meeting.
Questions regarding the BAR can be addressed to Assessor Cindy Brand at 315-386-2595
Individuals interested need to contact Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley at 315-386-2962 or email mashley@cantonny.gov.
