MASSENA - State police are seeking public help in finding a boat stolen Aug. 13 from Belvin’s Marina and RV.
Police said the 2019 Smokercraft 182 Explorer fishing boat, which was on a trailer, was taken at about 12:30 a.m. The boat, which retails for $41,956, has a 2019 Yamaha 150 horsepower outboard motor. Cameras on the lot showed a large pickup truck hook up to the 2019 Trailmaster single-axel trailer and tow it east onto County Route 42.
If anyone has information regarding this investigation they are asked to contact Investigator Todd Svarczkopf at State Police Massena at (518) 873-2750.
(1) comment
Sadly your boat is somewhere on the reservation, probably Snye, probably in a thousand pieces. If you are lucky you'll recover the stripped hull.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.