BOCES Culinary Arts students provide cookies for golf tournament

Culinary Arts students at the BOCES Seaway Career and Technical Center recently provided two trays of cookies to the Potsdam Rotary Scholarship Golf Tournament, which benefits Rotary’s BOCES College Scholarship Program, as well as other projects. Front row (left to right): Culinary Arts Instructor Chelsea Lawrence, Ayden Walrath, Katie Love, Molly Hance, Jaden Ash, Mikayla Ashley, Jacob Martin, and Potsdam Rotarian Michael Griffin. Back Row: Toni Plourde, Emily Youngs, Abigayle Sears, Erich Mattice, DaShaun Burnette, DeShaun Burnette, and Austin Lamay. Provided photo
