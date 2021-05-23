Culinary Arts students at the BOCES Seaway Career and Technical Center recently provided three trays of cookies to the Potsdam Rotary Scholarship Golf Tournament, which benefits Rotary’s BOCES College Scholarship Program as well as other projects. In front, from left, are Chantel Fifield (Canton), Noel Newton (Potsdam), Alexis Hippensteel (Massena), Kylie Gambaccini (Massena), Meredith Jones (Canton) and Culinary Arts Instructor Chelsea Lawrence. Back row: Rotarian Michael Griffin, Patrick Caringi (Parishville-Hopkinton), Keith Wilson (Massena), and Kendra Wells (Parishville-Hopkinton). Missing: Julia Basford (Potsdam), Tianna Jacobs (Potsdam), Joeann Reed (Canton), and Melvin Huff (Massena). Submitted photo
