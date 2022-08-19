BOCES Extended School Year students attend private movie screening

CANTON — Students from the Extended School Year programs operated through St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES, recently attended the American Theater in Canton for a private movie viewing. Students who attended the event were able to choose to watch the movie “Paws of Thunder” or “Minions” comfortably in the theater with adjusted lighting, volume and temperature while enjoying a healthy serving of freshly made popcorn.
Sara Foote, a special education board certified assistant behavior analyst, played a huge role in coordinating the event along with Jeff Szott, the movie theater owner.
