BOCES students build book houses for Morristown Promotions

Morristown Promotions, consisting of volunteers that are looking to improve Morristown, recently worked with students at BOCES Northwest Tech who built them book houses to help the Morristown community. The book houses have been installed at Langbrook and Jacques Cartier State Park and allow people to take and donate books. Pictured from left: Supervisor Frank Putman with Morristown Promotions, students Baiylee Jessmer, Alysee Youngs, Hunter Antwine, Teacher Rich Rupert and Wayne Harris. Harris and Antwine built the book house and Youngs and Jessmer painted them. According to the press release, Morristown Promotions “strive to make better place for our youth to grow up and encourage them to understand the importance of school and community.” Submitted photo
