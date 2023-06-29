BOCES students build flower beds for Independent Senior Living

Students from the Buildings and Trades class at Seaway Tech in Norwood recently constructed two raised flower beds for the members at United Helpers Independent Senior Living to enjoy. The class, under the direction of Lawrence Ashley, included students from several different schools who teamed up to complete the project. From left, Independent Senior Living members, Gary Parker, Leroy Hansen, Charles Owens, Linda Buchanan and Rita O’Neil. United Helpers photo
